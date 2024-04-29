Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 21,996 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,996 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 3.1% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,368,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 193,706 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 237,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 626,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,318. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

