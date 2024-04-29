Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 573,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,663,339,000 after purchasing an additional 514,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

AVGO traded down $7.69 on Monday, reaching $1,336.38. 614,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,021. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,306.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $619.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,371,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.