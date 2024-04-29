Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Boosted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $733.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $697.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $392.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $761.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

