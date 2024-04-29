Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,791. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

