Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Rises By 5.9%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,853,700 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 2,694,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.5 days.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.10.
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
