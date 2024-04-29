Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,160 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $512.60. 1,661,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.07 and its 200 day moving average is $481.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.