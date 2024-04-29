Intrust Bank NA Sells 203 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LLY traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $737.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $392.26 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $700.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $761.79 and its 200-day moving average is $667.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

