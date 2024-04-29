Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 1,047 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.35. 2,412,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,342. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

