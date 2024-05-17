Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $989.36.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $10.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $978.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $942.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $906.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $32,261,016 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

