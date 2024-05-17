ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Sarina Tanimoto Sells 5,757 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $51,870.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,611.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $807,209.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $934,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $928,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $21,133.86.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 444 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $3,996.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56.

On Monday, February 26th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $6,307.00.

Shares of SPRY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.19. 89,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,943. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

ARS Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

