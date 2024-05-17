Kickstand Ventures LLC. Makes New $475,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.63. 326,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

