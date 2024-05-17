Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 17th (AY, BIDU, BMRN, CBRL, CFFN, CPAY, EMR, EPAM, ESP, ESPR)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 17th:
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $295.00 target price on the stock.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEMKT:ESP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Raymond James currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $154.00 target price on the stock.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
