Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 17th (AY, BIDU, BMRN, CBRL, CFFN, CPAY, EMR, EPAM, ESP, ESPR)

Research Analysts' downgrades for Friday, May 17th:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $104.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $295.00 target price on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEMKT:ESP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Raymond James currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $154.00 target price on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

