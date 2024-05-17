Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 17th (AILE, AKAM, AMAT, APLD, ARVN, AUTL, BBOX, BIDU, BTA, BTBT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 17th:

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $238.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $290.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 18 ($0.23) price target on the stock.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.83) target price on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 970 ($12.18) target price on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,420 ($17.83) price target on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

V2X (NYSE:VVX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

