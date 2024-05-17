Fruits (FRTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $107,340.37

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fruits has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. Fruits has a total market cap of $338,638.46 and approximately $107,340.37 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

