Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.54 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $13.54 million and $125,154.26 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.07532945 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $139,584.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

