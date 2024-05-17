GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF) Financial Review

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.85%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $756.60 million 0.74 $111.07 million $2.04 4.97 Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 15.51% 71.80% 11.77% Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GeoPark beats Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals, Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the United States. It seeks various exploration projects with potential for providing long-term drilling inventories. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

