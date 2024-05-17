Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Reaches $0.85 on Top Exchanges

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $220.14 million and approximately $947,025.03 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 257,540,801 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

