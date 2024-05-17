Kickstand Ventures LLC. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of EMXC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.73. 760,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,362. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

