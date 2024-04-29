Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.48.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $2,682,948. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $722.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,129. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $730.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $320.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

