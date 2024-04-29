Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $475.70. 1,064,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,384. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.