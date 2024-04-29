Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 55,825 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,825 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 119,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 123,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. 39,975,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,992,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

