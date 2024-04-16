NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,037,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,511,122. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

