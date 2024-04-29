Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.45

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.45 and last traded at C$17.43, with a volume of 56595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Source Energy Services
Source Energy Services Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$114,540.00. Corporate insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.
About Source Energy Services
Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.
