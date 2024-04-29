First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 96,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,233. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

