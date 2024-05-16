Susquehanna Cuts DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target to $15.00

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com lowered DNOW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get DNOW alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Price Performance

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. DNOW has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.48.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DNOW will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNOW

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 227,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 808,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DNOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.