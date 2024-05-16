Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Neuroscience

NYSE ANRO opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Conrad Smith bought 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,527.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth about $7,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth about $8,233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,788,000.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

