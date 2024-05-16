Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF opened at $25.71 on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.
About Naturgy Energy Group
