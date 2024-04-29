Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.00

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 366724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.25 ($0.51).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 1.8 %

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.89. The company has a market cap of £94.86 million, a PE ratio of -579.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

