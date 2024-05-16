Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Rises By 7.1%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Approximately 42.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 488,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 398,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 253,230 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPP opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Imperial Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 38.72% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

