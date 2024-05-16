Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:KTB opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.