Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.81

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 226535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2170543 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

