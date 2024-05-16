Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 433.33% from the company’s previous close.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -1.79. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $8.82.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACXP. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

