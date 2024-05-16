Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 633 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Wedbush upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $343.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.69. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 953.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,576 shares of company stock valued at $95,386,930 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

