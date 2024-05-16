QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centene by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,239,000 after acquiring an additional 231,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $2,349,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centene by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Centene by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 452,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

Centene stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

