SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 307.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

XAR stock opened at $143.16 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $144.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

