Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,787,000 after acquiring an additional 371,020 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.56.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

