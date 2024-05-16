Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,522,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Workday by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,902,000 after buying an additional 103,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.64.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $251.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.59 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

