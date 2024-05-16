Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.52% of Comfort Systems USA worth $185,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $14,946,495. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.4 %

FIX opened at $339.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.61. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.45 and a 12 month high of $352.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

