Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 18,419 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

