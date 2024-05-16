The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

