TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TRP stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

