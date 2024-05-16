Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALRS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

ALRS stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $390.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

