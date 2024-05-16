Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $85.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $85.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.