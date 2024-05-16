Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.13.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.88. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $322.04. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

