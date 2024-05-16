Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 197,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

