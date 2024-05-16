QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 52.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $7,494,261 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

VMC stock opened at $270.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

