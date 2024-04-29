Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.00

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 5635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.06).
Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.16 million, a P/E ratio of -294.83 and a beta of 0.53.
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.
