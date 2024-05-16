Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 144.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $220.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $142.27 and a one year high of $224.86.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

