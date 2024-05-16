QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,836 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qorvo by 8,090.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Qorvo by 16.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $121.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

