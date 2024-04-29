HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HUB Cyber Security Price Performance

HUB Cyber Security stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,275. HUB Cyber Security has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

